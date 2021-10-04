MSP Continuing To Investigate Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

October 4, 2021

(UPPER MARLBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck at eastbound Central Avenue west of Campus Way in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, two people were involved in a previous motor vehicle collision. As one of the drivers, identified as Richard Anthony Shoucair, 59, of Forestville, Maryland, approached the vehicle to exchange information, he was struck by a third vehicle.

Shoucair was declared deceased at the scene. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was a 2009-2020 silver or grey Volkswagen Passat that will have damage to its front and right side mirror.

The right two lanes of eastbound Central Avenue were closed for approximately five hours for the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

