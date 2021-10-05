The Global Workplace Wellness Summit Addressing Toxic Stress Affecting The Health of Millions of Professionals At Work.
The Global Workplace Wellness Summit Addressing Toxic Stress Affecting The Health of Millions of Professionals At Work.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With everything that’s going on in the world right now, it’s not surprising that more and more people are experiencing work as a major source of stress in their lives. From November 8 – 10, 2021, the 4th annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit will take place virtually. The event will bring together experts, professional speakers, leaders, and their employees to solidify their commitment to building inclusive wellness strategies and psychological safety for working professionals around the globe, with an emphasis on promoting workplace wellness in developing countries.
— Joyce Odidison
If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s the importance of collaborating to overcome challenges and build a stronger and more resilient future. There’s never been a more important time for organizations to make sure their leaders and employees are on the same page when it comes to health and wellness; says Joyce Odidison, Founder of the Annual Summit.
Participants will engage, learn, be inspired and motivated to develop a culture of wellness at work with a comprehensive overview, spanning spiritual, emotional, social, and interpersonal wellness in a collaborative, inclusive environment. They will gain access to best practices, tools, and frameworks to foster a culture of work throughout the year.
About GWWS: The Global Workplace Wellness Summit is an initiative of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc., a corporate wellness coaching and training firm, to collaborate on a globally inclusive wellness agenda. Organizations are invited to bring their entire team to the summit to scale up their wellness initiatives in a time when the health and wellness of so many employees are in jeopardy. The Summit attracts leaders, educators, human resources professionals, health care professionals, community wellness and disease prevention advocates. Member passes to the Summit offers a full year of wellness support and resources, as well as contributes to providing support to workplaces in developing countries. Register at www.globalworkplacewellnesssummit.com
Learn more about the Global Workplace Wellness Summit, visit www.globalworkplacewellnesssummit.com or call 877 999-9591. Joyce Odidison, joyce@interpersonalwellness.com (#GWWS)
Joyce Odidison
President
+1 204-668-5283
joyce@interpersonalwellness.com