Governor Charlie Baker Announces Appointment of Terrence Reidy as Secretary of Public Safety and Security 

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito today announced the appointment of Terrence Reidy as Secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Reidy has served as Acting Secretary since July, when he was appointed to replace former Secretary Thomas Turco, III following Secretary Turco’s retirement.

“Secretary Reidy has spent his career focused on keeping Massachusetts’ families and communities safe, from his time as a prosecutor to his service in our Administration, most recently as Acting Secretary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Terry is a proven leader who has effectively guided the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security these past few months, and we are confident that he will continue to lead with distinction.”

“From collaborating with local law enforcement to overseeing the Commonwealth’s efforts to monitor and respond to potential homeland security threats, the role of Public Safety Secretary is critically important, and we are pleased that Secretary Reidy will continue to serve in this capacity,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are glad to have him on our team and wish him well as he continues his service.”

“I am deeply grateful to the Governor and Lt. Governor for their confidence in me. I am honored to serve Massachusetts in this role of ensuring the safety and security of our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Alongside the dedicated team at EOPSS, I am eager to continue working closely with the Administration, the Legislature, state and local agencies and our community partners in advancing policies that result in meaningful progress.”

Prior to his appointment as Acting Secretary in July, Reidy served as Undersecretary for Law Enforcement, a position he held since 2019. In that capacity, he has provided strategic leadership to the Massachusetts State Police, the Municipal Police Training Committee, and the Office of Grants and Research. In addition, Reidy served as a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes. Drawing on his prosecutorial experience collaborating with community leaders, he oversaw the creation of a hate crime resource guide for Massachusetts schools and partnered with police to ensure that every department in the Commonwealth has a trained, dedicated civil rights officer.

Before joining the Administration, Reidy was an Assistant Attorney General in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and Assistant District Attorney in Worcester and Suffolk Counties. In addition to his work in government, Reidy dedicates time to volunteering as a coach for several youth sports organizations. He completed his undergraduate studies at Colby College and earned his juris doctor from New England School of Law.

