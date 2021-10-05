Granite Comfort Expands Footprint in Dallas-Ft Worth Metroplex with Acquisition Strittmatter
Strittmatter Air Conditioning Heating and Plumbing is the second Granite Comfort acquisition in 2021.
Joining Granite Comfort will make available the EASE Comfort® lease products and established best practices. We focus on helping our local community with comprehensive HVAC and plumbing services.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite Comfort, a leading residential HVAC and plumbing investment company, announced today that it has acquired Strittmatter. Strittmatter is a residential air conditioning, heating and plumbing company serving Denton County, Texas and the surrounding area. Strittmatter will join Dallas-based Frymire Home Services, Raleigh-based Air Experts, Philadelphia-based Signature HVACR and Chicago-based Green Air Care as the fifth member of the Granite Comfort organization. Granite Comfort’s partners continue to operate under their respective brands.
— Joe Strittmatter
Strittmatter is a professional heating, cooling, and plumbing company specializing in residential installation and maintenance of air conditioners, heaters, and all plumbing services. Strittmatter was founded in 2006 by Joe and Tawnya Strittmatter and has been locally owned and operated. Abe De La Rosa joined the group in 2012 and launched the Plumbing business.
Granite Comfort, led by CEO Alex Black, invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC and plumbing businesses using a unique rental strategy called EASE Comfort®. EASE Comfort allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems or water heaters under long-term agreements, providing residential energy infrastructure-as-a-service at no upfront cost to the customer. Granite Comfort was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Alex Black (CEO) and Tiger Infrastructure Partners.
“The acquisition of Strittmatter expands Granite Comfort’s footprint in the Dallas-Ft Worth market,” said Alex Black. “With the accelerated growth of households in Texas, we have been searching for the right partners to expand in the Dallas-Ft Worth market. The Strittmatter team has organically grown in Denton and Collin County over the past fifteen years under the leadership of Joe, Tawnya and Abe and their staff. Strittmatter is an excellent HVAC and plumbing company and is ingrained in the Denton community.”
Joe Strittmatter, President of Strittmatter, said: “Joining the Granite Comfort team will make available the Ease Comfort lease products and established best practices. We focus on helping our local community and will offer our customers the most comprehensive HVAC and plumbing services in the industry. Joe Strittmatter, Abe De La Rosa and Tawnya Strittmatter will continue with Strittmatter Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing post-transaction.
About Granite Comfort
Granite Comfort, founded in 2019, is a residential HVAC and plumbing platform company that invests in and partners with leading residential HVAC companies in the United States. The Granite Comfort business model assists partner businesses by enabling them to add a lease offering, EASE Comfort®, to their existing portfolio of home comfort solutions, creating a unique and differentiated selling proposition that is proven to result in accelerated and more predictable business growth. For more information, visit www.granitecomfort.com
About Tiger Infrastructure Partners
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure Partners targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com
