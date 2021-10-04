Submit Release
Oct. 4 – Oct. 8, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 5 

7 a.m.         Attend One Utah Summit networking breakfast Location:    Great Hall, Cedar City

8 a.m.         One Utah Summit   Location:    Randall L. Jones Theatre, Cedar City MEDIA ACCESS

8:50 a.m.    Speak at Building Rural Communities panel  Location:    Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City MEDIA ACCESS

9:15 a.m.    Participate in media interviews  Location:    Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

9:55 a.m.    Join award presentation to Chevron  Location:    Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City

10:30 a.m.  Attend One Utah Summit  Location:    Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City

12:30 p.m.  Attend State Bank business challenge  Location:    Sharwan Smith Center, Cedar City  MEDIA ACCESS 

2 p.m.         One Utah Summit Location:    Hunter Conference Center, Cedar City

6 p.m.         Utah Rural Leadership Academy dinner Location:    J. Reuben Clark Center, Cedar City

