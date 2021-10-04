RELEASE: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to delay meeting on October 4

Due to technical difficulties, the state Secretaries' Science Advisory Board will delay the meeting until 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, via WebEx. Those who previously registered to speak do not need to register again.

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet to discuss DEQ’s Emerging Contaminant Framework and PFAS Strategy. The Board will also continue discussion on data from the August 2021 “PFAS in NC” presentation. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting WHEN: October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ONLINE: To listen via online WebEx: : North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting: October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: To listen via online WebEx: Link to Online Meeting

PASSWORD: NCDEQ To Listen via Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2439 195 6137

Meeting Agenda

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board