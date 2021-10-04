Air Mattress Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2030 | Allied Market Research

Air Mattress Market

Air Mattress Market by Product, Application, Pump and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The global pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the air mattress market due to a decline in consumer demand.” — Roshan Deshmukh

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Air Mattress Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Urbanization, increase in purchasing power, rise in awareness among the region's consumers about healthy lifestyle are the driving factors that influence consumers to spend on sleeping beds and accessories. Therefore, the demand for air mattress is expected to rise in the coming years as it can decrease the pain in bedsore.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-mattress-market-A13049 The growth of the air mattress market has been witnesses due to its adjustable, durable and easy-to-fit characteristics. Moreover, by providing optimal support and firmness, these products offer health benefits especially to individuals with acute back problems and joint injuries.The demand for air mattresses is dominated mainly by the commercial industry, such as restaurants, schools, holiday homes, etc. Surge in customer's demand for extra beds in hotels has opened up possibilities for the air mattress industry, given the rise in number of nuclear families, tiny room sizes in metropolitan areas, which further generates competition for space savings.A large number of consumers prefer to buy twin size air mattress due to its low price and easy availability through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and brand outlets. Consumer inclination toward nuclear family, coupled with increase in costs of urban property, has led to people living in small rooms, which in turn is anticipated to promote the use of air mattresses.Because of the small flat sizes, consumers prefer to use air mattresses in urban households as these products are lightweight, convertible, and easy to fit in small places. By understanding this market opportunity, businesses are spending more on innovation to expand their market reach. For example, Kurlon, a manufacturer of mattresses based in India, launched kurlopedic technology with unique air-flow technology.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13414 COVID-19 Scenario Analysis○ The closure of hotels has posed a negative effect on the growth of air mattress market.○ In many countries, the industries are shut down, so the production of air mattress has gone down drastically due to the restriction of labor movement and no availability of raw material.Geographically Analysis - North America (US, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil and rest of LAMEA)The key market players profiled in the report include Drive DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd., Bestway; Somnio LLC; American National Manufacturing, Inc.; Intex Development Co. Ltd.; WENZEL Group, Exxel Outdoors, Intex, Newell Brands, and Serta Simmons Bedding, Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13414 Key Benefits of the Report○ This study presents the analytical depiction of air mattress market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the air mattress market share.○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the global air mattress market.○ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.○ The report provides a detailed air mattress market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.Related Reports:

