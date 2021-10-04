AG Yost Opens Certification Process for Organizations Seeking to Take Part in Ohio’s Scholarship Tax-Credit Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched the online application process for organizations that grant scholarships to primary and secondary students and want to be a part of Ohio’s new tax-credit program.

“This tax credit will create more opportunities and choices for Ohio families to educate their children,” Yost said. “Today we begin putting the measures in place to ensure there is proper oversight of this great program.”

Under the program, established this year by the General Assembly, Ohioans can receive a 100% tax credit for up to $750 in cash donations to certified organizations that grant scholarships to students, including certain private schools and nonprofit organizations.

The program aims to prioritize scholarships for low-income students and support parents who seek higher-quality education opportunities for their children.

To qualify for the program, an organization must:

Be a religious or nonreligious 501(c)(3) exempt from federal taxation.

Primarily award academic scholarships for primary and secondary students.

Prioritize scholarships for low-income students.

The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for the certification of these organizations. The application portal can be found here

