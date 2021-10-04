Global Fire Truck Market Size Earnings Will Reach USD 8.4 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Fire Truck Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2026, at 6.3% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Oshkosh Corporation, Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial Group), Gimaex GmbH, E-ONE, Spartan Motors, Inc., Zoomlion and Others.

Global Fire Truck Market: Overview

Fire trucks are also called fire engines or fire apparatus and are used for firefighting operations throughout the world. Fire departments and emergency medical services also use these fore trucks for rescue operations throughout the globe. Some of the essential tools carried by the fire trucks are ventilating equipment, ladders, breathing apparatus, rescue tools, and first aid kits.

Industry Major Market Players

Oshkosh Corporation

Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial Group)

Gimaex GmbH

E-ONE

Spartan Motors Inc.

Zoomlion

Emergency One Inc.

Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co. Ltd.

W.S. Darley & Co.

Albert Ziegler GmbH

Rosenbauer International AG

Morita Holdings Corporation

HME Incorporated

Bronto Skylift Oy

Weihai Guangtai

Alexis Fire Equipment Co.

Danko Emergency Equipment Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Fire Truck Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Fire Truck Market?

What are the top companies operative in Fire Truck Market?

What segments are covered in Fire Truck Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Fire Truck Market?

Market Dynamics

The growing global infrastructure in the growing economies has led to the implementation of fire trucks by regulatory bodies as a standard practice and to enforce strict codes to avoid infrastructural loss. This is anticipated to boost the global fire truck market in the upcoming years. There is an increasing demand for technologically advanced fire trucks with the latest digital tools and advanced electronics to increase the quality, efficiency, and capability of the fire truck. However, the aging taskforce replacement rate of fire trucks is comparatively slow and hence has decreased the demand for the fire trucks to some extent. Nevertheless, there is an increasing trend in the procurement of fire trucks from the rural and underdeveloped regions which will create new opportunities for the fire truck market in the forecast period.

Increasing global demand for safety is the main factor expected to drive the demand for fire trucks through the forecast span. The fire department constantly upgrades its fire trucks and firefighting equipment to maintain a constant pace with the technological developments and fire truck industry developments. Advances in infrastructure in developed countries have prompted administrative and regulatory bodies to introduce strict codes and standards to minimize infrastructural harm and unexpected losses, which is expected to be a driving factor for growing fire truck sales in the global marketplace.

Global Fire Truck Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 5.5 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 8.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.3% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Oshkosh Corporation, Magirus GmbH (CNH Industrial Group), Gimaex GmbH, E-ONE, Spartan Motors, Inc., Zoomlion, and Others Segments Covered Types, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The residential & commercial sub-segment in the application segmentation was the largest segment in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period. The increasing global population has led to a growth in the infrastructure and construction projects in the residential and commercial sectors such as residential buildings, airports, offices, and industries. The government has set stringent regulations for fire safety in these sectors which is expected to boost the global fire truck market. Airports are actively investing in the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the safety of airport and rescue operations. The growing number of airports globally due to an increase in tourism is anticipated to drive the rescue truck segment in the forecast period.

With the technological advancements, producers and suppliers present in the fire truck industry value chain are introducing new innovation strategies to reap full benefits in the competitive universe. These manufacturers broaden their range of fire trucks to tackle the increasing challenges faced during firefighting and rescue events.

The fire truck market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the fire truck industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Asia Pacific region dominated the fire truck market in 2019 due to developing countries such as India, South Korea, and China. These countries are developing their infrastructure at a significant rate along with the adoption of standard fire safety norms. Low-cost manufacturers from China are boosting the Asia Pacific fire truck market. China has high production capacity and supply along with significant low-cost manufacturing. North America fire truck market is primarily driven by the residential and commercial sectors. The European fire trucks are compact and narrow in design as compared to the trucks in the U.S. This is due to the presence of narrow lanes in European cities as compared to the U.S.

Browse the full “Fire Truck Market By Type (Rescue Trucks, Tanker, Pumper, and Multi-Tasking Trucks) and By Application (Residential & Commercial, Enterprises & Airports, Military, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-truck-market-by-type-rescue-trucks-tanker-1306

This report segments the fire truck market as follows:

Global Fire Truck Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Rescue Trucks

Tanker

Pumper

Multi-Tasking Trucks

Global Fire Truck Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential & Commercial

Enterprises & Airports

Military

Others

