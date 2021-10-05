AI Exosphere announces Satellite Blogger BETA Powered By HailyAI
Satellite Blogger is a satellite service powered by Haily AI that can instantly generate high-quality copy for headlines, blogs, websites, listings, and more.
Just give the Satellite Blogger system a few examples and watch AI magic at work.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AI Exosphere, a new startup, announced Satellite Blogger BETA to launch before the live demo of HailyAI.
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere
Satellite Blogger is a satellite service powered by HailyAI that can instantly generate high-quality copy for headlines, blogs, websites, listings, and more.
The Satellite Blogger system built with GPT-J from ElthuerAI has already delivered human-verified blogs to front-end users with a high satisfaction rating.
Currently, GPT-J is the best-performing publicly available Transformer [language model] for zero-shot performance on various [down-stream] tasks.
The Satellite Blogger system works on contextual descriptions given by end-user. Then the system researches over six billion parameters and writes comprehensive SEO articles to help clients spread their message and build keyword relevance.
Here is an example of content written by our Satellite Blogger system:
------Article Example Begins------
Five reasons speaking on stage will make you an authority in your niche.
The first reason is that speaking on stage makes you an authority. When you speak on stage, you have the opportunity to share your knowledge and expertise with others.
It's a great way to build credibility and trust among your audience. Speaking on stage allows you to share your knowledge and expertise with others.
Speakers who are experts in their field can connect with their audiences deeper than speakers who aren't. As a result, they understand their audiences better and can provide them with valuable information and insights.
The second reason is that speaking on stage helps you become an expert in your niche. When you speak on stage, you gain exposure to new audiences and opportunities to network with other experts. You also get to practice your presentation skills and hone your delivery. When you speak on stage, you gain exposure to new audiences and opportunities to network with other experts.
If you want to be an expert in your niche, you need to spend time getting to know it. The more you learn about your topic, the more you can help others. This means you'll have the ability to offer them advice and guidance. You'll also be able to create content that's relevant to your audience.
If you're not familiar with your niche, it isn't easy to write about topics that matter to your audience. But when you speak on stage, you'll be able to draw from your experience and expertise.
Thirdly, speaking on stage allows you to develop your brand. When you speak on stage, you're able to showcase yourself as a leader in your industry. In addition, you'll be able to demonstrate your value and expertise to your audience. People need to see you as someone who has something of value to offer. Speaking on stage shows your audience what you can do and how much you know.
Fourthly, speaking on stage builds confidence. When you speak on stage, you'll be able to show off your personality and charisma. People will be able to see you as a confident person who knows what they're talking about. This will give you the confidence to go out there and speak in front of groups of people.
In addition, it will allow you to overcome any nerves or anxiety you might feel before you start speaking.
Finally, speaking on stage will allow you to share your message with the world. When you speak on stage, you'll be able to reach thousands of people at once.You'll be able to share your message with the world. Millions will hear your message to people. As a result, you'll be able to influence many people and change the way they think about your niche.
When you speak on stage, you have the opportunity to share your knowledge and expertise with others. It's a great way to build credibility and trust among your audience. The more you learn about your topic, the more you can help others.
-You gain exposure to new audiences and opportunities to network with other experts.
-You also get to practice your presentation skills and hone your delivery.
-You'll be able to showcase yourself as a leader in your industry.
Speaking on stage will give you the chance to reach thousands of people at once. Your message will be heard by millions of people and change the way they think about your niche. It will allow you to overcome any nerves or anxiety you might feel before you start speaking.
Written by Satellite Blogger
------Article Example Ends------
Once live for the general public, we hope to offer additional auto-posting and scheduling options.
The Satellite Blogger system is a standalone product integrated into AI Exosphere's voice commands system (HailyAI).
AI Exosphere's primary focus with HailyAI is to increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability to the online marketplace.
"Just give the Satellite Blogger system a few examples and watch AI magic at work," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Our goal is to broaden Haily's scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically savvy business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators while supporting enterprise-level inbound call volume.
About AI Exosphere
At AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (HailyAI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.
Sal Peer
AI Exosphere LLC
+1 888-578-2485
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
AI Blogger Writes Compelling SEO Articles. Meet Satellite Blogger Powered By HailyAI