Missouri Medicaid Expansion Brings Quality Essential Health Coverage to More than 275,000 Missourians

Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Eligible Missourians to Apply for Coverage

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that approximately 275,000 Missourians are now eligible for comprehensive health coverage, thanks to Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Missouri will be eligible to receive an estimated $968 million in additional federal funding for its Medicaid program over the next two years.

Free or low cost health coverage is now available to Missourians – in many cases for the first time. For example, a single adult making up to $17,774 a year, or a family of 4 making up to $36,750 a year, may qualify for Medicaid through MO HealthNet. This includes parents who have not qualified before, as well as adults without children.

“Hundreds of thousands of Missourians can now gain the peace of mind of having health coverage through Medicaid,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This is a win for all Missourians who have fought long and hard to gain their rightful access to quality health insurance made possible through the Affordable Care Act. As we celebrate Missouri’s Medicaid expansion, the Biden-Harris Administration will double down on our outreach efforts to urge the remaining twelve states to join the rest of the nation in ensuring access to health care during this critical time.”

Missouri Medicaid, called MO HealthNet, has received over 17,000 applications since they began accepting applications for Medicaid expansion coverage in August 2021. The Biden-Harris Administration is encouraging the 275,000 Missourians who are now eligible for Medicaid coverage to apply. Once enrolled in coverage, individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits – including access to primary and preventive care, emergency services, substance use disorder treatment, and prescription drug benefits.

“Medicaid in Missouri has expanded, and I encourage eligible Missourians to apply,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, eligible Missourians can now sign up for the health care they need. MO HealthNet’s expansion will put comprehensive health coverage within reach for more than 275,000 additional Missourians. We will continue to encourage remaining states to extend the lifeline of Medicaid coverage to all who need it.”

The American Rescue Plan incentivizes states to expand coverage through Medicaid by offering a five percentage point increase in their regular federal matching rate for many medical services for two years. This is in addition to the 90 percent federal matching funds currently available through the Affordable Care Act for medical services for Medicaid expansion enrollees.

With the addition of Missouri, 38 states and the District of Columbia have expanded health coverage through Medicaid. Nearly 4 million more Americans in 12 states stand to gain access to quality health coverage through Medicaid. Together with the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid is the largest source of health coverage in the country. Combined, these programs are providing health coverage to over 80 million Americans, including children, pregnant women, parents, older adults, adults without children, and individuals with disabilities.