Business Reporter: Context marketing’s new lease of life in the post-GDPR digital space
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlocking the treasure trove of first-party data, combined with contextual advancements, will be the future for personalised targeting and powerful business outcomes.
In an article published on Business Reporter, Umberto Torrielli, Co-founder and CSO of Silverbullet explains how AI and machine learning (ML) are driving the next-generation of contextual targeting solutions, to become a much more effective proxy for third-party data that is increasingly in short supply as a result of GDPR and CCPA (Californian Consumer Privacy Act). In a digital space where data privacy is under increasing scrutiny, first-party data is experiencing a renaissance with 57.1 per cent of respondents in an IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) survey reporting that they have increased their use of first-party data over the past 18 months.
However, while context marketing in the cookie-era was predominately about the management of content that could damage the positivity or reputation of a brand by using keyword blocking, the new wave of contextual targeting solutions are capable of accurately analysing content across a variety of mediums, including video, audio and images and align with targeting signals gleaned from first-party data. According to research findings, by leveraging contextual intelligence, purchase intent can increase by as many as 63 per cent. But for marketers to achieve this feat, it’s also essential that the insights gained from various sources of data are turned into actions. Data privacy legislation has been designed with the consumers’ increased demand for the protection of their personal data in mind. But their need for customised advertising and content experiences hasn’t ceased to exist, and the application of cutting-edge AI and ML solutions combined with first-party data strategies, has the potential to deliver on all these persisting customer needs in a cookieless world.
To learn more about the new generation of contextual marketing, go to www.business-reporter.co.uk/2021/09/08/the-post-cookie-future-driving-outcomes-through-context/
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Silverbullet ••
Silverbullet Group is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era.
Our combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine, 4D, that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.
Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries, across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
To learn more about 4D, click here.
Business Reporter
In an article published on Business Reporter, Umberto Torrielli, Co-founder and CSO of Silverbullet explains how AI and machine learning (ML) are driving the next-generation of contextual targeting solutions, to become a much more effective proxy for third-party data that is increasingly in short supply as a result of GDPR and CCPA (Californian Consumer Privacy Act). In a digital space where data privacy is under increasing scrutiny, first-party data is experiencing a renaissance with 57.1 per cent of respondents in an IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) survey reporting that they have increased their use of first-party data over the past 18 months.
However, while context marketing in the cookie-era was predominately about the management of content that could damage the positivity or reputation of a brand by using keyword blocking, the new wave of contextual targeting solutions are capable of accurately analysing content across a variety of mediums, including video, audio and images and align with targeting signals gleaned from first-party data. According to research findings, by leveraging contextual intelligence, purchase intent can increase by as many as 63 per cent. But for marketers to achieve this feat, it’s also essential that the insights gained from various sources of data are turned into actions. Data privacy legislation has been designed with the consumers’ increased demand for the protection of their personal data in mind. But their need for customised advertising and content experiences hasn’t ceased to exist, and the application of cutting-edge AI and ML solutions combined with first-party data strategies, has the potential to deliver on all these persisting customer needs in a cookieless world.
To learn more about the new generation of contextual marketing, go to www.business-reporter.co.uk/2021/09/08/the-post-cookie-future-driving-outcomes-through-context/
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Silverbullet ••
Silverbullet Group is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era.
Our combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine, 4D, that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.
Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries, across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
To learn more about 4D, click here.
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here