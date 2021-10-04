National Mental Health Peer Advocacy Organization Applauds the Creation of SAMHSA's New Office of Recovery
The National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery (NCMHR) congratulates SAMHSA and the Biden Administration on the creation of its new Office of Recovery.
SAMHSA is committed to growing and expanding recovery support services nationwide”WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC (Oct. 4, 2021)—The National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery (NCMHR)—a coalition of statewide peer-run advocacy organizations whose members have lived experience of a mental health condition—congratulates the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Biden Administration on the creation of its new Office of Recovery.
— Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D.,
"The creation of the Office of Recovery implements the central goal of NCMHR of enhancing the voice of persons with lived experience at the national policy level," NCMHR Chair Braunwynn Franklin said. "This Office of Recovery can continue the work of SAMHSA to fulfill the vision of the President's New Freedom Commission on Mental Health: 'We envision a future when everyone with a mental illness will recover...' and a goal of the Commission that 'Mental Health Care Is Consumer and Family Driven.' The NCMHR looks forward to working with the Office of Recovery to bring the voices of persons with lived experience of a mental health condition to SAMHSA."
"Recovery [from mental health conditions and substance use disorders] is enhanced by peer-delivered services," according to SAMHSA's announcement of its Office of Recovery on September 30, 2021. "These peer support services have proven to be effective as the support, outreach and engagement with new networks help sustain recovery over the long term. Peer services are critical, given the significant workforce shortages in behavioral health. SAMHSA’s new Office of Recovery will promote the involvement of people with lived experience throughout agency and stakeholder activities, foster relationships with internal and external organizations in the mental health and addiction recovery fields and identify health disparities in high-risk and vulnerable populations to ensure equity for support services across the Nation."
The new Office of Recovery is evidence that "SAMHSA is committed to growing and expanding recovery support services nationwide,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. In her speech as part of the White House's Recovery Month Celebration 2021, Dr. Delphin-Rittmon said: "SAMHSA's Office of Recovery will bring together invaluable voices of our communities to drive the overarching goals and objectives [of SAMHSA]...SAMHSA's Office of Recovery will ensure that recovery is a guiding principle of SAMHSA's policies, programs, and services, and will promote the involvement of persons with lived experience throughout the agency and stakeholder activities."
The NCMHR consists of member organizations in 27 states and the District of Columbia, and proudly joined 14 other disability rights groups run by persons with disabilities as a founding member of the National Disability Leadership Alliance.
Braunwynn Franklin, Board Chair
National Coalition for Mental Health Recovery
+1 360-842-7400
info@ncmhr.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter