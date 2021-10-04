Customer Service Award Given to Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts for Foundation Repair Services in Bloomington

When it comes to foundation problems, it helps to have exceptional customer service addressing concerns as well as Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts.

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, USA, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts recently were awarded for their stellar customer service for foundation repair in Bloomington . Their team is committed to providing excellent customer service from the moment when a customer calls until well after the foundation work is completed. Customers trust them for their fair and honest assessment of foundation problems. Inspectors take the time to help customers understand the nature of the problem and present several affordable and customizable solutions.Once a customer chooses a solution, Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts provides an accurate written estimate. It details the issues they plan to address in the foundation repair process and a ballpark timeline of how long it will take to complete the project. In addition, their team keeps customers informed about any changes that may affect the budget or timeline throughout the process. With each foundation project they perform, Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts achieve 100 percent customer satisfaction. Therefore, it is no surprise that they have been recognized for their excellent customer service in the greater Bloomington area.In June of this year, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the border of Illinois and Indiana. People in and around Bloomington and as far as Chicago felt the tremors. Bloomington, Indiana, is situated near two major fault lines: the Madrid Seismic Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone. Although seismic activity in the area is minimal, some movement does occasionally occur near this city. Earthquakes of this magnitude don't create much damage but may still harm the foundation of buildings. The most apparent damage from small earthquakes is the presence of cracks. Over time, these small tremors can create stress on the home's foundation, jeopardizing its structural integrity. While the homeowner may not see the damage, it is a good idea to have a foundation repair company in Bloomington inspect the foundation to make sure that it is sound, especially if the property experienced movement.The threat of earthquakes isn't the only thing that could cause foundation problems in Bloomington. Problems with the soil underneath the home are even more of a threat. If the soil dries out underneath the home, the homeowner may experience some sinking with the problems with the foundation and other areas of the home. Movement in the foundation can foundation. Also, if the soil is too moist underneath the foundation, this can make the soil expand, forcing the foundation upward. Whether the soil is sinking or swelling, this can make it difficult to open and close doors. It can also produce noticeable cracks in the walls.While problems with the soil may be natural, there are some instances where natural issues with the soil don't cause foundation problems. For example, if a contractor did not correctly assess the soil, ensuring that the homeowner's property was built on one type of soil or at least treated the soil to solidify it before building, it could cause foundation problems down the line. Another issue could be improper drainage. This is very common when homeowners don't get their gutters cleaned as often as they should. As a result, the rainwater doesn't pool away from the home. Instead, it pools into areas near the base of the house, wreaking havoc on the foundation.Aside from foundation problems that arise from soil issues, other critical foundation problems that a homeowner may face are with too much moisture in the crawl space. This can lead to a host of issues, including wood rot, mold, and pest problems. In addition, in homes with basements, foundation problems can lead to cracks in the walls, flooding, mold and mildew growth, and uneven floors.The team at Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts has several ways to correct foundation problems. The most common way to address the issue is foundation crack repair in Bloomington. Other fixes include waterproofing basements and crawl spaces and installing sump pumps and French drains on the property as needed. If major foundation repair services in Bloomington are required, the team may employ measures such as slab-jacking or house leveling. Foundation repair costs in Bloomington could run several thousands of dollars if the homeowner doesn't address the issues immediately. It's a good idea to have the foundation inspected at least once a year to minimize the chances of costly repairs.Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts provide services to residents in the Bloomington area and help repair foundation issues for commercial buildings. Like homes, businesses may experience foundation problems that can cause structural damage, including bowing walls, large cracks, and uneven floors. These problems not only make the structure of the business look bad but can even lead to hazards for visitors to the business. This can create even more financial problems for the business in the form of legal action.The friendly experts at Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts know that flawed foundations can create a domino effect of financial issues for both residential and business customers. The expensive repairs required to address these issues can be daunting. This is why they provide caring and considerate customer service and offer affordable plans to help solve customers' problems quickly and efficiently. In approximately two to three days, their contractors can restore customers' foundation, getting them back on level ground.About Bloomington Foundation Repair ExpertsFor 20 years, the foundation repair contractors from Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts have provided outstanding customer service and foundation repair to residents and businesses. The foundation repair company, located in Bloomington . has a mission to provide the best foundation services in the region. Their affordable, reliable foundation services are quickly earning them a spot as one of the most trusted foundation repair services in the greater Bloomington area. For more information about Bloomington Foundation Repair Experts and the services they provide, visit their website at bloomingtonfoundationrepairexperts.com.