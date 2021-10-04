Sales Force Automation Software Market 2021 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth
Increasing demand for sales forecasting applications in the banking, retail, and IT and telecom sectors is anticipated to foster growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales forecasting, analytics, and customer relationship management applications are expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the advantages of sales force automation software in terms of cost, revenue, and time require to monitor & analyze the sales-related data. Moreover, the increase in demand for centralized tracking of data and the need for opportunity management are major drivers of the sales force automation software market.
The global sales force automation software market was valued at $3,872 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $7,773 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.
The sales force automation software is implemented across various industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, retail, consumer goods, and logistics for effective management of customer relationships, inventory, quote, and invoices management.
Sales forecasting and other segments are expected to be the major revenue contributors to the global sales force automation software market, due to the increase in investment in business process automation and the rise in tracking mechanisms to measure inventory management. Moreover, the BFSI segment has witnessed high adoption of sales force automation software across various regions, owing to the associated benefits of advanced business insights related to customer engagement and an increase in innovation in financial products.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 262 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4107
The surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, including telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others, are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, with developed cloud infrastructure, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for effective utilization of scarce resources are anticipated to fuel the sales force automation software market growth in the near future.
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global sales force automation software market in 2016, accounting for around 59.1% share, owing to surge in need to streamline the sales processes to reduce manual efforts required for the sales data and increase in demand for process automation. In addition, the market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, due to automation of sales process and increased government spending to boost small & medium scale enterprise (SMEs) and business startups. Furthermore, industry participants have focused on strengthening their business processes, such as inventory control, order & invoices management, and quote management, to measure the effectiveness of sales force automation software in other emerging markets such as Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4107
Profiling Key Players: Aptean, Bpmonline, Infusionsoft, Infor, Oracle (NetSuite Inc.), Pegasystems, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market
2. Intelligent Process Automation Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn