Saathi contributes towards Maharashtra flood relief efforts by distributing 100% eco-friendly sanitary pads

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, Maharashtra was hit by floods like many other coastal states of India. Many people have lost their lives, their home, their families and needless to say, have no access to their basic necessities.

Saathi has been fortunate enough to join hands with Goonj to contribute towards rehabilitating these precious lives. Saathi had contributed by giving 50,000 sanitary pads to Goonj which are 100% biodegradable and compostable for 5000 women!

These pads have been distributed as a part of the larger family kit where other essential materials were also provided to these flood-affected families. This entire distribution process has started from the month of September in different rural areas of Maharashtra and would be continued for the next 3 months. By mid-September, 3832 packets of Saathi pads had been distributed to around 1916 families in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Sangli, and Thane districts.

Saathi would continue working with Goonj and other NGOs to distribute biodegradable sanitary pads that are good for the body, community, and the environment.

Saathi at Destination Climate Action Summit

