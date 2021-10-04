VigiTrust Launches VigiQuiz Security-Quiz-as-a-Service to Provide Engaging, Interactive Training for Cyber Awareness Month and Beyond

Customizable Gamified Quizzes Designed to Promote Full Organization Cyber Accountability

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VigiTrust , an award-winning provider of Integrated Risk Management SaaS solutions, today launched VigiQuiz, a gamified Security Awareness Quiz tool to help businesses observe Cybersecurity Awareness Month in an engaging and informative way. Offered as a service, the quiz is designed to help organizations provide security training, capture the staff’s attention, and create a collective sense of cyber-accountability through an innovative and fun approach.



Organizations are looking for more effective ways to increase cybersecurity awareness among employees. VigiQuiz uses games and an interactive approach to bring both awareness and results to the entire organization.

Benefits include:

Increased engagement and participation in training

Rewards to help turn cyber-aware behavior into habits

A scalable solution that can be applied to both small and large organizations

Increased motivation to avoid cyber threats

VigiQuiz is customizable to suit any organization’s needs and covers a wide variety of topics, such as phishing, ransomware, malware, cyber psychology, identity theft, PCI DSS, remote working, social media best practices, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. VigiTrust will assist in the prize process for organizations that award the top-performing participants.

VigiTrust can customize the quizzes in several ways, including:

Based on topics suggested by an organization

For different target audiences (ex. general staff, IT department, coders/software engineers, key decision makers)

Customized certification of attendance and end-of-quiz billboard

Additional mini-quiz for high performers.

“It has always been a challenge to provide cybersecurity training in a truly compelling and memorable way that inspires employees to remember and follow best practices,” said VigiTrust founder and CEO Mathieu Gorge. “VigiQuiz gives organizations a fun and engaging way to celebrate Cyber Awareness Month 2021, while promoting the idea that cyber accountability falls on the entire organization -- from the top down.”

​​About VigiTrust

VigiTrust is an award-winning provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) SaaS solutions to clients in 120 countries in the hospitality, retail, transportation, higher education, government, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. VigiTrust solutions allow clients and partners to prepare for, validate, and maintain compliance with legal and industry frameworks and regulations on data privacy, information governance, and compliance.

About VigiOne

VigiOne enables organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with legal, industrial, and security standards and frameworks, including data protection, data transfer and retention, Protected Health Information (PHI) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), ISO 27001 compliance programs, and corporate governance. VigiTrust helps global Fortune 500 customers comply with US Federal regulations, State regulations, and European directives.

