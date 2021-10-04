Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

October 3, 2021

(UPPER MARLBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred this evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck at eastbound Central Avenue west of Campus Way in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, two people were involved in a previous motor vehicle collision. The drivers were out of their vehicles exchanging information when an unknown third vehicle struck one of them and fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim, a male, was declared deceased at the scene.

Eastbound Central Avenue was closed following the crash. The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov