Mining Indaba and Shanghai Mining Club Returns to China with an Even More Significant Number of Mining Investment Opportunities

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group plc has announced the return of the Mining Indaba and Shanghai Mining Club Virtual Roadshow and Conference 2021. The event, which connects mining and exploration companies with Chinese investors and financiers, will be hosted online and broadcasted live to an in-person audience at The Westin Beijing Chaoyang on 19-20 October 2021.

The Virtual Roadshow and Conference, now in its third consecutive year, allows junior and mid-tier mining companies an opportunity to showcase their projects and investment opportunities to strategic investors, institutional investors, HNWIs and analysts in China, as well as investors located across the globe online. Kael O’Sullivan, Director of Investor Relations, said.

“The event was born out of the growing demand to connect mining projects in Africa and around the globe with a new wave of Chinese capital unlikely to be present at any other African mining event. Each year the Virtual Roadshow and Conference enhances the positioning and recognition of the mining companies through a combination of corporate presentations, live audience Q&As and panellist speaking opportunities.”

The hybrid event will showcase gold and battery metals mining projects worldwide at different development stages.

Companies presenting so far include:

Central Asia

Caracal Gold

Cerrado Gold

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group

Firefinch

Galan Lithium

Giyani Metals

Guanajuato Silver Company

Ionic Rare Earths

IronRidge Resources

Loncor Gold

Mkango Resources

Premier African Mineral Resources

Prime Mining Corp.

PYX Resources

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver

Sigma Lithium

Tectonic Gold

Brett Boyton, CEO of Tectonic Gold, said, “We decided to join the 2020 China Roadshow to bring our unique proposition to a new audience of investors. While the format was untested, we had faith in the combined skillsets of the Mining Indaba team and the Shanghai Mining Club to put on a good show despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Our faith was rewarded with a number of new shareholders joining the register as a result and we’re looking forward to adding even more with our involvement in the 2021 instalment.”

Vincent Mascolo, CEO at IronRidge Resources, said, “We’re always looking at opportunities to present the IRR story to new investors as we take our industry-leading Ewoyaa Lithium project through to production and play our part in the transition to a cleaner energy future. When the Shanghai Mining Club approached us with the opportunity to join their China Roadshow in partnership with the Mining Indaba team, we leapt at the chance given the dearth of avenues available to Western mining and development companies to access the Chinese market efficiently. The format of the event worked well despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and we were able to engage with a room full of Chinese investors without having to leave the home office. We plan on continuing our marketing to the Chinese investor with the help of the Shanghai Mining Club and Mining Indaba in 2021 and beyond.”

Attendees will also be able to hear from industry experts on the supply and demand for raw materials on the African continent and across the globe and where the long-term growth opportunities reside. To join the event as an investor or interested in presenting your project, read more information here (https://bit.ly/3a2bNIH).

Attendance is free and those local to Beijing are invited to join in-person. To read more information, click here (https://bit.ly/3D7XrD0).

About Investing in African Mining Indaba: Investing in African Mining Indaba is solely dedicated to the successful capitalisation, development and widening perspective of the African mining industry. It brings together the world’s industry giants to tomorrow’s barrier-breaking disruptors from across the spectrum. It’s the place where multi-million deals are done, and life-long partnerships discovered.

About Shanghai Mining Club: The Shanghai Mining Club (www.Shanghai-Miningclub.com) (formerly China Mining Club) was established in February 20220 by VSA Capital, Moshe Capital, and Koala Mining Review. Its purpose is to serve as a portal between East and West, providing members with a forum to connect and engage with each other and the broader Chinese investment community.