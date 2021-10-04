Internet of Vehicles Market 2021 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth
The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market demand and growth, returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of Vehicles (IoV) involves the use of hardware and software automation and the incorporation of technology in all kinds of vehicles. In 2017, the vehicle-to-infrastructure segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to an increase in investment on automation and infrastructure. North America was the highest revenue contributor to the internet of the vehicle market in 2017, accounting for around 43% share, owing to a surge in demand for mobility for automation and an increase in safety and security concerns.
The global internet of vehicle market was valued at $66,075 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $208,107 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.00% from 2018 to 2024.
Factors such as rising internet penetration, growth associated with connected devices, increase in presence of automation solutions in the automotive industry, the introduction of Logistics4.0, and others are expected to drive the demand for the internet of the vehicle market. Further, the increased market for the automotive industry among developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the internet of vehicle market during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: Ford Motor Co., Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, Intel Corporation, SAP, NXP semiconductors, Apple Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the global market.
2. Internet of vehicles market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Internet of vehicles market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Internet of vehicles market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of the Internet of vehicles market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Internet of vehicles market.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
