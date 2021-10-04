Protein Powder Market is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players Amway, Living Inc., Glanbia Group, Omega Protein

Protein Powder Market

Protein Powder Market by Form (Powder, RTD Liquid, and Protein Bars), Source (Animal and Plant), End User (Men and Women), Packaging (Pouches and Cartons).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protein is the basic supplement required in the human body. They are essential for the proper maintenance and growth of the human body. Protein is found in various food elements such as eggs, meat, milk, nuts, fruits, and seeds. Protein powders are introduced in the market as it is difficult to get complete protein from meals. Protein powder is an additional source of protein, which is important in terms of influencing protein metabolism and the ability to perform muscleactivities.Proteinpowdershave various benefits such as bodybuilding, increased energy, injury recovery, muscle toning, and lean mass building. These benefits have motivated consumers to consume protein powders daily. Casein, soy protein, and whey protein are the main forms of protein powderAll of thesebenefits make protein powder more popular around the world. The need for protein powders is high among athletes. The key factors that drive the Protein Powder market include growth in awareness of protein benefits such as increased vitality and good weight management. Other factors which are estimated to boost the global protein powder market are increased middle class living standard and surge in disposable income. Besides the sports sector, the protein powder has great opportunities in the non-sports sectors and hence is expected to drive the protein powder market during the forecast period. Top Key Players:GNC HoldingsHerbalife International of America Inc.AmwayABH Pharma Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesMakers Vitaco HealthLiving Inc.Atlantic Multipower UK LimitedGlanbia GroupOmega ProteinCOVID-19 Impact analysisDemand for protein has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers are more conscious of the health benefits of protein in weight management and performance. This has resulted in a positive growth in the demand for protein powder among wide section of consumers.The younger generation is more interested in sports activities, thereby increased demand for sports nutrition. In addition, sports drinks with protein have raised the demand in recent years. During this pandemic, it is very crucial for every individual to intake a proper balanced food. Protein powder not only provides nutritional balance but also provides the simplest blend of color and texture available in different flavors. Top Impacting FactorsThe protein powder market is differentiated among male and female group. Among all the factors, this is the most important factor which highly affects the protein powder market. It is assumed that the male segment is predicted to possess higher traction as compared to female segment because the male population looks for performance enhancement supplements for various physical activities whereas the female population has less preference for the same.The protein powders are really good source of protein, low fat, gluten free, low lactose, and have a bland flavor and crunchy texture. Due to these factors, protein powder has found its ground in various industries such as sports sector, fitness and gym industry. The growth in demand of protein powder market has risen due to the enhancement in flavors and taste in the recent years. Now days, consumers are preferring protein and nutrients enriched foods &beverages, which is ultimately contributing in this market.Market TrendsRising Demand for Sports & FitnessIn today’s world, the younger generation is consistently gaining interest in sports and fitness activities, which has actually boosted the demand for sports and nutrition. The concept of sports drinks is comparatively new for Indian consumers, but with the gradual increase in its awareness and availability, the sports drinks industry has witnessed a high rate of growth.Over the past of few years, the number of health-conscious customers across the world has increased. Individuals are involvedin adopting a healthy and a lively lifestyle, which has increased the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein powder acts as an equivalent supplement for youngsters. Hence, with the rise in health and wellness awareness among the population, the demand for healthy food has increased substantially. Therefore, the demand of gym has even increased, which has further added to the demand for protein powder market within the region. Markets are Mainly Dominated by North AmericaProtein powder manufacturers have an increased demand in North America. Here,manufacturers have a greatopportunity to grab an outsized consumer base in these regions. Manufacturers have created awareness among the consumers through knowledge based advertisements in order to incline an outsized number of health conscious people toward these products. Moreover, female consumers are more attracted towards flavor and men are more inclined towards fitness. Due to these factors, there is a surgein protein powder market.The male segment is mainly under that performance driven group which are involved in health and nutrition. Most of the men seek protein nutrition for enhancement of their performance. They strive for more power and energy to support their high intensity exercise or workout. As a result, men consider having both pre and post workout supplementation. Moreover, some are early adopters of latest products with various benefits. Considering these factors, the male segment accounts for a better share within the global protein supplement market.Key Benefits of the ReportThis study presents the analytical depiction of the protein powder industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the protein powder market share.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021to 2030to highlight the protein powder market growth scenario.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.The report provides a detailed protein powder market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein-market Silk Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silk-protein-market Protein Drink Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-drink-market Plant Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-protein-market

