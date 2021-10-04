Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trends And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Single-Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Single-Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected grow from $62.52 billion in 2020 to $79.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $112.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The significant focus on cost savings is a key factor driving the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market.

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales of single-family modular and prefabricated houses and related services that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Modular construction is a method in which, through managed plant circumstances, a building is developed off-site using the same resources and constructing the same codes and specifications as conventionally designed structures but in about half the time. All modular buildings are prefabricated, but all prefabricated buildings might or might not be modular.

Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments:

The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is further segmented based on type, material, application and geography.

By Type: Permanent, Re-locatable

By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Others

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Organizations Covered: Red Sea Housing Services, Skanska AB, Bouygues Construction, ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA, Lindal Cedar Homes Inc., Kiewit Corporation, Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation, System House R & C Co. Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Algeco Scotsman, Skyline Champion Corporation, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Butler Manufacturing, Astron Buildings, Modular Engineering, Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt Ltd, Par-Kut International, Schulte Building Systems Inc., United Partition Systems Inc., Vardhman Pre-Engineered Building Systems, Laing O'Rourke, Palomar Modular Buildings, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, JL Modular Inc., Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Katerra, Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries LLC, Tempohousing, Cavco Industries Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

