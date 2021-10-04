Global Relay And Industrial Controls Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the relay and industrial controls market size is expected to grow from $72.17 billion in 2020 to $75.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. The relay and industrial control manufacturing market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

The relay and industrial control market consist of sales of relays and industrial controls and related services which are used in various industries such as military, industrial automation, mining, electronics, and semiconductors. The relay and industrial control establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of relays, industrial controls, motor starters, controllers, and control accessories. Relays include PCB power relays, signal relays, and plugin relays and Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices, and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

Trends In The Global Relay And Industrial Controls Market

Plug-in relays are increasingly being used in the automotive sector due to their light weight compared to electromechanical relays. These relays can handle high-rated current and operating voltage similar to that of electromechanical type relays. Plug-in relays are being used in automobile applications such as electrically heated catalytic converters, heater controls, windscreen wipers, motors and pumps, and body electronics, such as door locks, seat controls, window lifters and others. For instance, Omron’s plug-in automotive relays that range from 20A to 70A are used in automotive applications such as artery motors, heater controls, windscreen wipers and any applications that require high continuous current switching.

Global Relay And Industrial Controls Market Segments:

The global relay and industrial controls market is further segmented based on application, control system, component and geography.

By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Communications, Household Appliance, Others.

By Control System: Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

By Component: Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays & Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferrules Cable Lugs, Hand tools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors & Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housing, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, and Remote IO

By Geography: The global relay and industrial controls market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides relay and industrial controls market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global relay and industrial controls market, relay and industrial controls market share, relay and industrial controls market players, relay and industrial controls market segments and geographies, relay and industrial controls market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The relay and industrial controls market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Relay And Industrial Controls Market Organizations Covered: ABB Ltd, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric, Alstom, Crydom Corp, Coto Technology, Fujitsu Ltd, StandexMeder Electronics GmbH, Teledyne Relays Inc, Comus International, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, 3D Systems, HP, FANUC, STRATASYS, Progea, Hitachi, Vega, Danfoss, Tegan Innovations, Krohne, Rockwell, Chaos Prime, Dwyer, CHINT Electrics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

