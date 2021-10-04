A Relay Industry Key Trend Is The Increasing Usage Of Plug-In Relays

Relays Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A relays market trend is the increasing usage of plug-in relays in the automotive sector due to their light weight compared to electromechanical relays. These relays can handle high-rated current and operating voltage similar to that of electromechanical type relays. Plug-in relays are being used in automobile applications such as electrically heated catalytic converters, heater controls, windscreen wipers, motors and pumps, and body electronics, such as door locks, seat controls, window lifters and others. For instance, Omron’s plug-in automotive relays that range from 20A to 70A are used in automotive applications such as carter motors, heater controls, windscreen wipers and any applications that require high continuous current switching.

Increasing investments in solar energy projects globally is expected to drive the global market for relays in the forecast period. Relays are used in solar energy projects to cut off high DC voltages. According to the Global Trends in Renewable Energy Investment 2019 report by the UNEP, solar energy attracted the highest capacity investments globally at $133.5 billion. The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) expects solar energy projects worth over $15 billion to start operations in the Middle East in the next five years. With increasing demand from solar energy projects, there is an increase in relays market opportunities, relay manufacturers are now offering relays compatible with solar energy systems. For instance, Fujitsu is offering relays designed especially for solar applications.

The global relays market size is expected to grow from $26.36 billion in 2020 to $28.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The relays market is expected to reach $34.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Major players covered in the global relays market are Omron, Crydom Corp, Comus International, Eaton, TE Connectivity, Fujitsu, Fuji Electric, ABB, Teledyne, Hongfa, Ningbo Forward, Sharp, Delixi, Song Chuan, Hella, Rockwell Automation, Sanyou, Finder, Hu Gong, Ningbo Huike, Qunli Electric, Songle Relay, Tianyi Electrical, Coto Technology, StandexMeder Electronics GmbH.

TBRC’s global relays market report is segmented by type into latching relay, solid state relay, automotive relay, overload protection relay, electromechanical relay, others, by application into military, industrial automation, electronics, others, by voltage into low, medium, high, by end-user into utilities, industrial, railways, others (airports, hospitals, commerical complexs and data centers).

