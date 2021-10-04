Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Outlook By The Business Research Company Includes Market Size, Growth, Trends And More

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for the automotive halogen bulbs market. These bulbs are used in projector bulbs in headlights and incorporate low replacement costs and lesser energy consumptions as compared to incandescent bulbs. Furthermore, properties such as decent lifespan of around 1000 hours under normal conditions and government regulations for more efficient bulbs will continue to drive growth of the automotive lighting market.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market size is expected to grow from $12.40 billion in 2020 to $12.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The global automotive lighting market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Manufacturers with automotive lighting market share are increasingly offering dual-beam halogen bulbs to cater to the increasing demand from the automobile industry. These products consist of dual metal filaments that produce a high energy dual-beam pattern comprising of a high beam and a low beam. The beams generated are of high light emitting power. H4, H7 and H13 are some of the types of dual filament halogen bulbs. For instance, Phoenix Lamps, an India based lighting manufacturer, manufactures and supplies the dual filament halogen lamps namely H4 & HS1 lamps used in four wheelers and commercial vehicles to automotive companies such as Piaggio, Mahindra, BMW and Volkswagen.

Major players covered in the automotive global halogen bulb market 2021 are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton (Cooper), Panasonic, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo, Varroc Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Autolite (India) Limited, ZKW, PIAA, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis.

TBRC’s global automotive halogen bulbs market is segmented by product into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, halogen flash lights, by application into OEMs, aftermarket, by vehicle type into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle.

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Halogen Short-Arc Lights, Halogen Long-Arc Lights, Halogen Flash Lights), By Application (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive halogen bulbs market overview, forecast automotive halogen bulbs market size and growth for the whole market, automotive halogen bulbs market segments, and geographies, automotive halogen bulbs market trends, automotive halogen bulbs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

