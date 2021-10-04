Silicone Market Growth Is Boosted By The Rising Demand Of Silicone In Various Industries

The Business Research Company’s Silicone (Except Resins) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand of silicone in different industries is expected to propel the global silicones market. Silicone materials are being extensively used in industries such as construction, transportation, electrical & electronics, textiles and personal care and pharmaceuticals. Silicone materials such as silicone sealants, adhesives and coatings have major applications in construction. Also, in electronics sector, silicon is used to provide high thermal stability and resistance to weathering, ozone, moisture, and UV radiation in electronic products.

TBRC’s global silicone (except resins) market report is segmented by product type into elastomers, fluids, gels, others, by application into construction, transportation, electrical & electronics, textiles, personal care & pharmaceuticals, others, by end-user into industrial, electronics, machinery, aerospace, medical.

The global silicone market size is expected to increase from $102.38 billion in 2020 to $117.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The global silicone market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $135.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The increasing demand for green chemicals is one of the silicone market trends which is driving its growth. The increasing stress on the use of environmentally friendly materials is positively affecting the silicone market. Silicone products are regarded as more environmentally friendly and durable than plastic products.

Major players covered in the global silicone industry are Wacker-Chemie GmbH, CSL Silicones, Specialty Silicone Products Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, Elkem ASA, Gelest Inc., BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltech Corporation, ICM Products, Inc., CHT Group, Primasil Silicones, 3M, Nusil Technology LLC, Allergan, Ashland Incorporated, Siltech Corporation, Arkema, Silteq Limited, KCC Corporation, Sivance, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Reiss Manufacturing Inc., Gelest, Inc, Saint-Gobain, Silicone Solutions.

Silicone (Except Resins) Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Gels), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Textiles, Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals), By End-User (Industrial, Electronics, Machinery, Aerospace, Medical), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides silicone (except resins) market overview, forecast silicone (except resins) market size and growth for the whole market, silicone (except resins) market segments, and geographies, silicone (except resins) market trends, silicone (except resins) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

