Global Synthetic Dye Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Synthetic Dye Market 2021-2030

Synthetic Dye Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic dye market size is expected to grow from $16.91 billion in 2020 to $18.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The synthetic dyes market is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.

Request For A Sample For The Global Synthetic Dye Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2712&type=smp

The synthetic dyes market consists of sales of synthetic dyes and related services used in the field of textile, paint, and printing to provide long-lasting coloring benefit. Synthetic dyes are predominantly organic (carbon based) chemical compounds that are generally derived from petrochemical derivatives. A dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which the dye is applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to make them fast on the fiber. Synthetic dyes are used to impart color to paper, textiles, leather and other materials. Eosin Y, fast green, basic fuchsin, aniline blue, methylene blue, and orange G are examples of synthetic dyes.

Trends In The Global Synthetic Dye Market

Range of high wet-fast disperse dyes is trending in the synthetic dyes market. High wet-fast disperse dyes are suited for coloring polyester fibers, microfibers, and polyester/elastane blends for sportswear and activewear applications. For instance, Archroma launched Foron SP-WF dyes, which comply with safety, efficiency and sustainability with a belief to be economical in textile industry.

Global Synthetic Dye Market Segments:

The global synthetic dye market is further segmented based on product type, end use industry and geography.

By Product Type: Acid Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, VAT Dyes, Others

By End Use Industry: Textile, Food & Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Other Industries

By Geography: The global synthetic dye market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Synthetic Dye Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dyes-global-market-report

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic dye global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic dye market, synthetic dye market share, synthetic dye market players, synthetic dye market segments and geographies, synthetic dye market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic dye market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Synthetic Dye Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Stahl, Kiri Industries, Clariant, Everlight Chemical, Synthesia, Vedant, Colorantes Industriales, Aries Dye Chem, Steiner, Trumpler, Loxim, Ravi Dyeware, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside colours, Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory, Lanxess AG, DupontMerck KGAA, OCI Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2021:

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Material And Resins, Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market – By Type (Synthetic Dyes, Synthetic Pigments), By End Use Industry (Textile, Food And Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather, Other Industries) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-market

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), By End Use Industry (Paints And Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles, Cosmetics And Personal Care), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-pigments-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/