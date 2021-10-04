Eileen Godinez of Thought Partners LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All of us have the desire to create more meaningful, successful, happier lives but with so many personal and professional challenges we face living our most empowered selves can make us feel like we are lost in a giant maze. One of the best ways to learn how to live to our fullest potential is by working with a highly qualified professional coach who will challenge, encourage, and help us gain greater clarity and self- awareness to live the lives we really want.

Eileen is a Leadership and Executive Coach and founder and President of Thought Partners LLC

“My coaching takes on a collaborative approach and solution focused partnership with my clients who are seeking to make changes in their lives. Using proven coaching techniques, I help them discover their blind spots and gain new perspectives aligned with their own values so they can become the most effective leaders they aspire to be.”

As a certified coach, Eileen’s personal mission is to be a thought partner and co-creator for clients, because as leaders in their organization, they are seeking new strategies to influence others in a positive way. She says Coaching is critical to their success because it is about exploring, discovering, standing in different perspectives, and shining a light on the possibilities within themselves.

Working with individuals, teams and organizations, Eileen specializes in empowering others to live with purpose, intent, and embrace connection, which she is extremely passionate about. Through meaningful conversations, Eileen works with individuals to reach their personal and professional goals by asking powerful questions, listening deeply to all they have to say, and co-designing actions that create change.

One of her main focuses and near and dear to her heart is coaching military veterans who are exploring a new sense of purpose as they prepare to transition to civilian life. Through her coaching, they gain insights into the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead helping them gain confidence, self-assuredness and a sense of identity. Eileen is also passionate about coaching any and all individuals simply striving to engage differently with colleagues when it comes to developing more positive and healthy relationships within their organizations.

As a leadership coach, spanning a twenty-five year career, she believes strongly that coaching is not only her passion but a way to make the world a better place. “Listening to clients and working with them to find the path to a better self is such rewarding work”.

Eileen emphasizes how Coaching provides no answers, rather it helps clients discover the answers for themselves so they can take that next leap.

“I’m nobody’s expert in your world, you are the expert and the designer of your own life.”

“If you could live your life to your highest levels of fulfillment and become a better version of yourself, why wouldn’t you? Having a coach provides the conversation space to think differently, holds you accountable for your own life, and helps you strengthen your leadership capabilities so you can truly discover your inner greatness.”

