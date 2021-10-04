NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Burglary, 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Operating without Owners Consent, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 21B502450
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 3, 2021, 8:56 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Leicester
VIOLATIONS:
-1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
-Burglary
-Operation without Owners Consent
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Tanya Brace
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 3, 2021 at approximately 8:56 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault at a residence in the Town of Leicester.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Tanya Brace (31) of Leicester, VT entered into an occupied dwelling knowing she is not privileged to do so. Brace subsequently caused damage to the residence and operated the vehicle of another with no right to do so. Further investigation revealed Brace returned to the residence and assaulted a household member using a deadly weapon. Utilizing the same weapon, Brace also caused damage to the vehicle.
Brace was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.
Per order of the court, Brace was later transported to and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/04/21.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/2021, 1230 Hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.