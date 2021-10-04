Group-IB partners with Spire Solutions to bolster Middle East’s cyber environment
Group-IB, one of the leading solution providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigating high-tech crimes, and intellectual property protection, has signed a partnership agreement with Spire Solutions, the Middle East and Africa region's leading value-added distributor. The partnership will allow the Middle East region's enterprises, private, and public companies to enhance their cybersecurity posture with Group-IB's ecosystem of innovative threat hunting and intelligence, anti-fraud and digital risk protection solutions and award-winning services.
The Middle East and GCC region is home to some of the world's biggest financial and industrial hubs. Naturally, this turns the region into an attractive target for both financially motivated threat actors and APT groups. The GCC’s efforts to enhance its cyber resilience requires and industry-tailored cyber threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and investigation tools. The partnership between Group-IB and Spire Solutions will enable this by providing comprehensive solutions to customers.
This partnership will allow customers in the region to leverage the full suite of Group-IB’s service and product portfolio including their Group-IB Threat Intelligence & Attribution, Threat Hunting Framework, Fraud Hunting Platform, and Digital Risk Protection solutions. Group-IB's leading cybersecurity ecosystem and patented innovative technologies help cybersecurity teams consolidate, prioritize, and respond to threats facing their organization.
Earlier this year, Group-IB inaugurated its regional headquarters and MEA Threat Intelligence & Research Center to support the region's fight against cybercrime. The distribution agreement with Spire Solutions underscores Group-IB's vision to continue expanding its market reach in the Middle East and GCC region.
Spire Solutions has a proven track record of supporting customers in the Middle East and Africa by successfully introducing several new cybersecurity solutions. Serving more than 15 countries in the region, Spire is one of the leading value-added distributors of niche cyber security solutions and services. Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises. For more than a decade, Spire has been empowering its partners by providing awareness of the local security and threat landscape and has a dedicated division focusing on cyber threat intelligence, comprehensive risk protection, and response.
"The Middle East and GCC is one of the fastest-growing and demanding markets striving for continuous improvement in all aspects including government, services, banking with cybersecurity at the forefront,” commented Group-IB MEA Director of Business Development Ashraf Koheil. “We are excited to be represented by Spire Solutions in the region. The company has a wide network of partners and substantial technical expertise in the region. Spire Solutions’ well-established operations will facilitate Group-IB's efforts to secure an increasing number of companies in the Middle East and GCC region against constantly evolving threats and assist them in adopting a comprehensive cybersecurity approach."
"As they fast-track their digital transformation journey, governments and enterprises in the region are increasingly encountering a growing number of cyber risks, threats and attacks. By joining forces with Group-IB, we aim to deliver comprehensive protection to our customers and build a vibrant regional cybersecurity ecosystem. Spire Solutions partnered with Group-IB owing to their expertise in threat intelligence, detecting and preventing cyberattacks, online fraud, and IP protection. Under the distribution agreement, we will promote Group-IB's technologies, help to expand their regional footprint, and grow potential business opportunities through our regional sales and marketing expertise, extensive partner network, and strong customer portfolio." said Rami Refaat, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence Business Unit at Spire Solutions.
Through this cooperation, Group-IB and Spire Solutions aim to assist existing and potential customers in the region through threat hunting and intelligence, best-in-class fraud prevention solutions, and high-profile cyber investigations to bolster their digital posture.
About Group-IB
Group-IB is one of the leading solutions providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigating high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, headquartered in Singapore. The company’s threat intelligence and research centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), the Asia-Pacific (Singapore), Europe (Amsterdam), and Russia (Moscow).
Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence & Attribution system has been named one of the best in class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s Threat Hunting Framework (earlier known as TDS) intended for the proactive search and the protection against complex and previously unknown cyberthreats has been recognized as one of the leaders in Network Detection and Response by the leading European analyst agency KuppingerCole Analysts AG, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and Innovation Leader. Gartner identified Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Hunting Platform. In addition, Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award for its Digital Risk Protection, an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks with the company’s patented technologies at its core.
Group-IB’s technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company’s 18 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading forensic laboratory, high-tech crime investigations department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.
Group-IB is a partner of Europol and has been recommended by the OSCE as a cybersecurity solutions provider.
Group-IB's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks. Group-IB’s mission is to fight high-tech crime while protecting our clients in cyberspace and helping them achieve their goals. To do so, we analyze cyber threats, develop our infrastructure to monitor them, respond to incidents, investigate complex high-tech crimes, and design unique technologies, solutions, and services to counteract adversaries.
For more information, please contact:
pr@group-ib.com
+65 3159-3798
https://www.group-ib.com
https://www.group-ib.com/blog
About Spire Solutions
Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs) that offer niche solutions and services. Spire engages, empowers and enables channel partners across Middle East & Africa via various partnership models and partner success programs. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success and solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.
www.spiresolutions.com
Naveen Bharadwaj
Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework