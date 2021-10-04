ABHI to Deliver the Surgical Simulation Theatre of The Future at Future Surgery Show 2021

The Future Surgery Show in partnership with The Royal College of Surgeons of England,

The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) is delighted to host a state-of-the art surgical simulation theatre at The Future Surgery Show

LONDON, AB, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) – the UK's leading industry association for health technology – is delighted to be partnering with The Future Surgery Show in partnership with The Royal College of Surgeons of England, where they will be delivering a state-of-the art surgical simulation theatre for the first time.

The event, which is going live for 2021, is the largest surgical event in the UK to bring together trainees, anaesthetists, and the entire surgical care team.

Taking place at ExCel London on November 9 and 10, the show aims to promote networking, develop a stronger voice and meet the training needs of all surgical professionals and their multidisciplinary teams in perioperative care.

Taking centre stage at the event this year will be ‘ABHI’s Surgical Simulation Theatre of The Future’, which will replicate a fully working operating theatre giving world-class surgeons a platform to demonstrate the latest pioneering surgical techniques.

The initiative, which is being launched on the dedicated ABHI Pavilion, will celebrate collaborations between healthcare providers, clinicians and healthcare technology companies, allowing visitors to watch the UK’s best surgeons in action.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International, ABHI, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Royal College of Surgeons of England at the Future of Surgery Show 2021. The event is dedicated to all that is new in surgery and provides a truly unique platform for experts and innovators in surgery to come together. Surgery is changing, and fast, and it is clear that innovation is fundamental to the process.

“We are excited to be hosting a dedicated ABHI Pavilion for the first time, giving attendees a chance to see a series of surgical simulations including the latest innovations in surgery in action. Our simulated operating theatre will provide a platform for world-class UK clinicians to showcase their skills and leading providers to engage and educate visitors.”

The ABHI ‘Surgical Simulation Theatre of The Future’, will be the headline delegate feature of Future Surgery 2021. The Pavilion will feature live surgical simulations from some of the UK’s leading clinics and hospitals, including Harley Street Specialist Hospital (HSSH), London Ophthalmology Centre, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, HCA Healthcare UK, UCL Partners, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust.

A range of pioneering companies will also be exhibiting at the show to showcase innovative UK medical technologies. These include EMD Services, Huntleigh Diagnostics, Igloo, Medovate, Pentland, P3 Medical and Virti.

Future Surgery 2021 takes place at ExCel London from 9-10 November 2021. The exhibition provides an opportunity to reconnect surgical professionals and their surgical suppliers and a platform on which to discuss new products and innovations. There is also an accredited speaker programme running alongside the exhibition which will explore technology, connectivity, human factors, training and research in support of the transformation of the profession and the provision of improved care and safety of patients.

The full surgical simulation programme for the ABHI’s Surgical Simulation Theatre of The Future can be found here: https://www.futuresurgeryshow.com/2021-programme

The event’s programme can be found here: https://www.futuresurgeryshow.com/2021-programme?source=ABHI

To book a place at the event visit: https://www.futuresurgeryshow.com/welcome?source=ABHI

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 131,800 people in 4,060 companies, with a combined turnover of £25.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.