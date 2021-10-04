L.B. Alexander To Host Book-Signing for Working Man at Sarah's Lingerie

Submit Release
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Author L.B. Alexander and Gibson Public Relations Host a Book Signing of Alexander’s latest romance novel, Working Man, at Sara’s Lingerie, known as the celebrity lingerie store on Studio City’s trendy Ventura Boulevard.

L.B. Alexander’s newest standalone release, Working Man, is a modern-day, gender-swapped Pretty Woman. Her previous works include Swan Lake and Swan Peak, her freshman and sophomore romance novels from her ongoing Swan Series, a darkly passionate love story. Alexander is touted as the “Intelligent Romantic” as her books are written in vivid color, not tantalizing the senses, but also educating and inspiring the mind.

Invited and confirmed celebrity guests include Emmy Award Winning Actor/Entertainer, Obba Babatunde, “Dear White People”, “S.W.A.T.”, “Little Fires Everywhere” , Actress, Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves & The Have Nots”, “Wicked”, Actor, Jay Montalvo, “The Young & The Restless”, Actor, Ro Brooks, Tyler Perry’s “HAHN”, “Brooklyn Nine Nine”, “Showtimes, Shameless”, Actor, Reginald T. Dorsey, “Kings of the Evening”, “Hill Street Blues”, “21 Jump Street”, Actress, Ola Ray, “Michael Jackson’s Thriller” and many, many more celebrity guests. This private, invitation only affair will allow all guests the opportunity to meet L. B. Alexander, in addition to personalized book signings and photo opportunities with the young author.

For more information or interviews with L.B. Alexander, please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.gibsonpublicrelations.com, Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com . All works by L.B. Alexander are available at www.lbalexander.com.
