The on-body drug delivery-related intellectual landscape report by Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several innovative drug delivery technologies have gathered notable momentum (in terms of adoption and sales) soon after entering the market; most of these are designed to address the unmet needs of administering complex pharmacological interventions

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “On-body Drug Delivery Devices - Intellectual Property Landscape: Focus on Popular / Relevant Prior Art Search Expressions, Patent Valuation, Pockets of Innovation / White Spaces, and Key Applicant Profiles” report to its list of offerings.

Since the early 20th century, over 12,000 patents / patent applications have been granted / filed in relation to drug delivery devices that can either be worn on the body (or implanted), by both industry and non-industry players. Presently, innovation in this domain is focused on developing cheaper and more environment friendly drug delivery systems, with provisions to minimize / altogether eliminate the risk of needlestick injuries.

Key Product Highlights

From 2001 onwards, over 9,600 applications, featuring different types of IP documents, have been filed and published across different jurisdictions, worldwide

Although several patents related to on-body injectors have already been granted, the major corpus of published IP literature is patent applications; other prominent documents include search reports, amended patents and limited patents.

Based on frequency of use, we identified close to 20 domain specific terms that can be used for impactful prior art searches

An analysis of the titles of IP documents related to this particular field revealed infusion pumps, patch pumps and implants to be the preferred choice of keywords describing this particular type of innovation. Most of the IP publications captured in the report describe technologies designed to facilitate the infusion (as observed in 2,300+ titles) of pharmacological fluids.

Close to 650 IP publications emerged as the most valuable documents related to innovations described in contemporary patent literature

Taking into consideration multiple relevant parameters, the report includes a competitive benchmarking and valuation analysis, which offers important insights into the various factors influencing the relative value associated with granted patents, patent applications and other IP publications related to on-body (and implantable) drug delivery devices.

The report focuses on 40 key pockets of innovation (in terms of CPC families and symbols); there are also several companies making attempts to identify and address key white spaces

Considering the primary purpose of portable drug delivery solutions, most of the innovation in this field of research is focused on tools / technologies to safely facilitate the transfer of large volumes of fluids into the body. Despite the proven versatility of on-body / implantable therapy injectors, there are multiple unaddressed areas of concern (mostly related to improving drug delivery features) that are gradually being taken up by stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered

 What are the various types of IP documents that have been published in relation to on-body drug delivery devices?

 What are the key search expressions that can be used to effectively lookup technical documents, describing innovations in wearable / implantable drug delivery solutions?

 What is the relative valuation of a particular IP document, or set of IP documents, in comparison to others in the IP landscape?

 Who are the current owners of the high value patents related to on-body drug delivery technologies?

 What are the key areas of innovation and in what direction is the research in this field, likely to evolve in future?

 Who are the most prolific patent applicants in the on-body drug delivery devices IP landscape?

The research includes profiles of key IP applicants (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), and its proprietary IP related trends.

 Amgen

 Becton Dickinson

 Bigfoot Biomedical

 Codman & Shurtleff

 DCA Design International

 Deka Products

 Insulet Corporation

 Medtronic

 Novo Nordisk

 Roche (including the contributions of Roche Diagnostics and Roche Diabetes Care)

 Sanofi Aventis

 Smiths Medical

 Tandem Diabetes Care

