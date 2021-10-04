HHCS Goes Live with Heisenberg II Next Generation Contract Management Software for Health Systems & Medical Groups
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallmark Health Care Solutions (“HHCS”), a leader in provider compensation and labor management solutions, today announced that its newest software platform, Heisenberg II Contract Management (HII CM) has gone live in multiple health systems. This feature-rich, highly configurable technology platform is designed to handle any type of contract, but what makes it unique is its ability to handle the complex components of today’s provider arrangements.
Black Book Market Research has found that 96% of health systems today use no provider contract management platform, or they use a system that’s obsolete and lacks key functionality.
"We developed HII CM after gaining greater insight into the contracting process through its sister solution, Heisenberg II Physician Compensation," says Neeraj Isaac, Chief Technology Officer at HHCS. “In working with health systems and medical groups across the country, we saw that no single pre-existing solution or workflow was successfully meeting all contract handling needs, especially when it comes to provider contracts.”
HII CM standardizes, automates, and speeds up the contract management function to produce genuine economic and organizational value, including lower operational costs through increased accuracy and more effective handling of the contract management process. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), just automating contract management can yield up to 2% savings of total annual costs through improved accuracy and compliance.
In addition to the contract elements common to executive and other contracts (like salary, bonuses, and relocation reimbursement), HII CM can also manage the variety of pay elements associated with provider contracts specifically: wRVUs, variable rates, value-based reimbursements, and more.
Furthermore, the software platform easily interfaces with HR, Comp Management, Credentialing and Payroll so that all contract data elements can be accessed and reported on through one platform.
HII CM works by combining advanced document management features with configurable, automated workflows that can better manage the entire contract process, from initial recruitment through execution of the contract, as well as post-execution functions like renewals and extensions.
The software enables organizations to:
• Fully automate the creation of provider agreements
• Standardize terms, templates, and agreement language
• Track changes throughout the contract process with redline and version control capabilities
• Conduct fair market value (FMV) analysis as it relates to employment contracts
• Guard against compliance and internal policy violations
HII CM can also be deployed in tandem with the Heisenberg II Physician Compensation (HII PC) platform to provide a complete end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between contract management and compensation.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 health care professionals in more than 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Black Book Market Research has found that 96% of health systems today use no provider contract management platform, or they use a system that’s obsolete and lacks key functionality.
"We developed HII CM after gaining greater insight into the contracting process through its sister solution, Heisenberg II Physician Compensation," says Neeraj Isaac, Chief Technology Officer at HHCS. “In working with health systems and medical groups across the country, we saw that no single pre-existing solution or workflow was successfully meeting all contract handling needs, especially when it comes to provider contracts.”
HII CM standardizes, automates, and speeds up the contract management function to produce genuine economic and organizational value, including lower operational costs through increased accuracy and more effective handling of the contract management process. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), just automating contract management can yield up to 2% savings of total annual costs through improved accuracy and compliance.
In addition to the contract elements common to executive and other contracts (like salary, bonuses, and relocation reimbursement), HII CM can also manage the variety of pay elements associated with provider contracts specifically: wRVUs, variable rates, value-based reimbursements, and more.
Furthermore, the software platform easily interfaces with HR, Comp Management, Credentialing and Payroll so that all contract data elements can be accessed and reported on through one platform.
HII CM works by combining advanced document management features with configurable, automated workflows that can better manage the entire contract process, from initial recruitment through execution of the contract, as well as post-execution functions like renewals and extensions.
The software enables organizations to:
• Fully automate the creation of provider agreements
• Standardize terms, templates, and agreement language
• Track changes throughout the contract process with redline and version control capabilities
• Conduct fair market value (FMV) analysis as it relates to employment contracts
• Guard against compliance and internal policy violations
HII CM can also be deployed in tandem with the Heisenberg II Physician Compensation (HII PC) platform to provide a complete end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between contract management and compensation.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 health care professionals in more than 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit https://www.einsteinii.com and https://www.heisenbergii.com.
Susan Woodard
Hallmark Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
+1 (904) 305-7757
susan.woodard@hallmarkhcs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn