Automotive Electronics Market is Projected to Reach $382.16 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.30%
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Automotive Electronics Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and HCV), Component (Sensors, Actuators, Processors, Microcontrollers, and Other), Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Safety System, Power Train and Others), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026," the global automotive electronics market size was at $228.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 7.30% from 2020 to 2026.
Factors that assist the Automotive Electronics Market growth include decline in prices, better performance as compared to SiC devices, rise in demand of GaN devices for wireless charging, increase in installation of GaN devices in electric vehicle, and growth in requirement of GaN devices in commercial RF applications.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, and Vega Grieshaber Kg. Key players operating in the global automotive electronics market are Robert Bosch, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and Aptiv PLC.
The companies follow various market strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others that leads to the market growth. Nvidia launched a simulator that leverages cloud computing power to test autonomous vehicles. The software can simulate glare at sunset, snowstorms, poor road surfaces, and dangerous situations to test the vehicle's ability to react.
Key Benefits from Automotive Electronics Market Report 2021-2026:
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Automotive Electronics Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2026 to determine new opportunities.
Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries.
The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Automotive Electronics Market.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Automotive Electronics Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Automotive Electronics Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, applications, and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
The Automotive Electronics Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
Key offerings of the report:
Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Key Market Segments
• By Application
o ADAS
o Infotainment
o Body Electronics
o Safety System
o Power Train
o Others
• By Component
o Sensors
o Actuators
o Processors
o Microcontrollers
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• By Vehicle Type
o Passenger Car
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
