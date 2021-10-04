Australia Balustrade Market Worth $54.5 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis
Rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments in Australia drives the Australia balustrade market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commonly observed types of balustrade are interior railing, and exterior railing. Among these, the interior railing segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and others. The Australia balustrade market is analyzed with respect to different application provided, such as residential, and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, commercial, & construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the Australia balustrade market growth.
The Australia balustrade market size was valued at $44.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $54.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11458
However, owing to the coronavirus situation, various balustrade manufacturers in Australia stopped their business production due to lockdown implemented in the country. This break directly impacted the sales of balustrade companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials halted the supply of balustrade. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of balustrade companies.
Top 10 Leading Players
Absolute Balustrades
Advance Metal Industries (AMIA)
Aluline
Aluminum Balustrades
Ammi Balustrades
Balustrading WA
Betta Balustrades
Oxworks
Protector Aluminum
Ullrich
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11458
Key Market Segments
By Railing Type
Interior Railing
Exterior Railing
By Material Type
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Wood
Glass
Others
By Application
Residential
Non-Residential
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11458
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn