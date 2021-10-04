Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Parkwood Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the 1400 block of Parkwood Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:57 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.