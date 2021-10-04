Jet Mill Market Projected to Reach $185.7 Million in 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Rapid growth in cosmetics and lifestyle industry is expected to surge demand for jet mills.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11474 The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the jet mill market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is expected to hinder growth of the jet mill market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the jet mill market trends. China and Japan held majority of the share in jet mill production, owing to high focus manufacturing of highly developed and low-cost machines.Key Market PlayersErich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KGFluid Energy Processing and Equipment CompanyFreund, Ltd.Hosokawa Micron CorporationKurimoto, Ltd.Promas Engineers Private LimitedShandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd.The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc.Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd.Midas Microtech Engineering Private LimitedRequest for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11474 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeSpiral jet millFluidized bed jet millOthersBy End-User IndustryChemicalPharmaceuticalMineralsOthersBy CapacityLess than 200 kg/h201 to 1000 kg/hMore than 1000 kg/hBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11474