Jet Mill Market Projected to Reach $185.7 Million in 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity
Rapid growth in cosmetics and lifestyle industry is expected to surge demand for jet mills.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.
The global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the jet mill market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is expected to hinder growth of the jet mill market in 2020.
Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the jet mill market trends. China and Japan held majority of the share in jet mill production, owing to high focus manufacturing of highly developed and low-cost machines.
Key Market Players
Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG
Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company
Freund, Ltd.
Hosokawa Micron Corporation
Kurimoto, Ltd.
Promas Engineers Private Limited
Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd.
The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc.
Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd.
Midas Microtech Engineering Private Limited
Key Market Segments
By Type
Spiral jet mill
Fluidized bed jet mill
Others
By End-User Industry
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Minerals
Others
By Capacity
Less than 200 kg/h
201 to 1000 kg/h
More than 1000 kg/h
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
