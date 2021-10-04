Asia-Pacific Aluminum Cladding Panels Market Worth $3,925.2 Million by 2028- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Rise in construction activities across various regions of Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for high appealing designs for buildings drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The commonly observed types of aluminum cladding panels based on thickness are 3 mm, 4 mm, 6 mm, and others. The market is analyzed with respect to different application in industrial verticals provided, such as industrial & commercial and residential. The market is mainly driven by economic growth, and development in residential, commercial, & industrial sectors in Asia-Pacific. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels market growth.The Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels market size was valued at $2,410.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,925.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

In 2019, based on thickness, the 4mm segment dominated the Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels industry, in terms of revenue, accounting for largest share of the Asia-Pacific aluminum cladding panels industry, followed by 6mm and 3mm. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to the urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as India, China, and others.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of aluminum cladding panels in the last quarter of 2020 and is likely to cause a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year. The major demand for aluminum cladding panels was previously badly affected by the spread of coronavirus; thereby, halting the demand for aluminum cladding panels. Further, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in completing the installation of aluminum cladding panels in new residential and commercial buildings.

Key Market Players

Almaxco
ALPOLIC
Alstone
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt. Limited
Euramax
Likeair Architectural Pty Ltd.
Sevenbond
Shanghai Aludream Building Material Co., Ltd
Shanghai Jixiang Technology Group
Valcan Limited.

Key Market Segments

By Thickness

3mm
4mm
6mm
Others

By Application

Exterior
Interior

By End-user

Residential
Commercial & Industrial

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China
Taiwan
Australia
Singapore
Vietnam
Thailand
Indonesia
Rest of Asia-Pacific