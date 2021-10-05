Global Recloser Market Value is Projected to Reach US$3.00 Billion By 2027 Assessment By Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Recloser Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Recloser Market is accounted for $1.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Raising need for a well-organized power distribution network and no manual interference for restoring power are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, not enough funding from governments is hampering the market growth. Based on the phase, the triple single-phase segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the replacement of the existing three-phase reclosers by the triple single phase. These are extensively used in the North America region for the reason that its features such as better System Average Interruption Duration Index, a system index of the normal frequency of interruptions in power supply and System Average Interruption Frequency Index, the average period of interruptions per customers through the year. Some of the key players profiled in the Recloser Market include ABB, Arteche, BRUSH Group, Eaton, ENTEC Electric & Electronic, G&W Electric Co., GE, Hughes Power System, Iljin Electric, NOJA Power, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Solomon Corporation and Tavrida Electric Global.
Phases Covered:
• Single Phase
• Three Phase
• Triple Single Phase
Control Types Covered:
• Hydraulic
• Electronic
• Microprocessor Based
Insulation Types Covered:
• Epoxy-Insulated
• Oil-Insulated
• Gas-Insulated
• Vacuum
