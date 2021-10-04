Homicide: Unit Block of Forrester Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the Unit Block of Forrester Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:15 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult females and four adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported one adult female and four adult males to area hospitals for treatment. The sixth victim, an adult female, displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Temika Johnson, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

