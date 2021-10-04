Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the 1200 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim then fled the scene.

On Friday, October 1, 2021, 25 year-old Britnee Williams, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

###