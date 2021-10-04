Homicide: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:08 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported one adult female to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One adult male was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The third victim, an adult male, displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Garry Stanley, Sr., of Fort Washington, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###