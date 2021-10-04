Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 10th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the 900 block of 10th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:18 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and fired at the victim then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.