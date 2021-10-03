Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Edgewood Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:19 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, October 1, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

Additionally, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was also arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

