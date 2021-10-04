Great Texas MOPAR Hoard Online Vehicle, Parts & Memorabilia Estate Auctions set by Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
We are have been entrusted to market and sell a once in a lifetime collection of MOPAR (vehicles, parts, models, signage, advertising, manuals, catalogs and the list goes on and one.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions (www.FreedomCarAuctions.com) announces the Great Texas MOPAR Hoard Online Vehicle, Parts & Memorabilia Estate Auctions, a series of online estate auctions of a truly once in a life time collection of all things MOPAR in Big Spring, Texas, beginning on October 13 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“We are have been entrusted to market and sell a once in a lifetime collection of MOPAR (vehicles, parts, models, signage, advertising, manuals, catalogs and the list goes on and one),” said Assiter. “This is a rare opportunity to buy that one or many vehicles or parts needed to complete or start your collection or rebuild or restoration.”
Opportunities of this magnitude to buy highly desirable rare and hard to find MOPAR vehicles and parts do not come along very often. Plan to take advantage of this special opportunity to add to or build a dream collection of your own noted Assiter.
Bidding is open now for the first online auction, but will begin to close on October 13 and will feature an amazing collection of vehicles -- Highlights include:
• Vehicles: 270+ Dodge, Chrysler, Plymouth, DeSoto and Others (1937 to 2012)
o Many rare, one-of-a-kind, historically significant provenance vehicles: (13) Chrysler 300s Including a 300D w/2x4 392 Hemi & 300J 2x4 413 Cross Ram
o 1956 Lancer Texan w/Super Red Ram, Checkered Flags
o 1959 Dodge Coronet 2 Door California Highway Patrol Car
o (24) Chrysler Imperials
o (6) Convertibles
o (36) Pickups & Trucks
o (5) Vans
o (14) Station Wagons
o (6) Patrol Cars
The October 14 online auction will feature NOS Parts, Catalogues, Engines, Transmissions, New Bumpers, Assorted Body Parts, Shop Tools & Equipment, Toys & Memorabilia and include:
• Many assorted and some NIB Muscle Car Models, Hot Wheels and Diecast Cars
• 1937 & Up License Plates
• Dealer: Showroom Signage, Antenna Flags, Marketing Supplies, Parts Catalogues, Repair Manuals, Boxed Special Tools, Boxed Dealer Repair Learning Sets w/Records, Film , Memorabilia
• MOPAR Parts: Hemi, Red Ram & Super Red Ram Engines, Transmissions, Intake & Exhaust Manifolds, Carburetors, Alternators, Generators, Starters, Hub Caps, Beauty Rings, NOS Mopar Parts: Lights, Steering Wheels, Switches, Gauges, Filters, Gaskets, Ring Sets, Bearing Sets, Many Assorted Tail Light & Parking Lenses, Etc.,
Subsequent auctions on Tuesday, October 19th will feature Cattle, Tractors, Containers, and Farm Equipment.
And on Wednesday, October 20th, the auction will feature Estate Goods, Doll Collection, Collectibles, Furniture, Antiques and more.
Click on www.FreedomCarAuctions.com to bid now.
The first online auction featuring only vehicles will be held on October 13 with bidding beginning to close 10 AM CDT. Call Mike Giles (806.670.6453) or Freedom Car Auctions (844.398.6630) or visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for more information and updates.
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars through live and online auctions.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Mike Giles
Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
+1 806-670-6453
assiterteam@assiter.com
Great Texas MOPAR Hoard Online Auction