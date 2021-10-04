Hip Hop Recording Artist Lorde Vice Set to Appear at Quad Studios Monday October 4th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop recording artist Lorde Vice is on countdown for an exclusive industry listening lounge that will take place on Monday, October 4th at the prestigious Quad Studios in New York City. This industry event is slated by invitation only. Attendees will include tastemakers, DJs, and A&R executives.
Lorde Vice will pre-premiere his new project release, "The Album", to music executives in attendance prior to the streaming release that evening. Music fans can engage in his new album release after 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday October 4th when "The Album" will be available on Spotify, Apple, Tidal, Google Play and other major digital streaming outlets. "The Album" is set to be released by 4FortyFourEntertainment.
When asked about this special event and what it means to him Lorde Vice shared, "I want to thank my fans I want to thank my engineers and my entire crew for their support in helping me build this movement. I am excited to share this new project with all my fans and I look forward to seeing you soon on upcoming performance dates."
For more information about Lorde Vice, please visit:
https://www.instagram.com/lordevice/
Public Relations and Marketing Firm
Public Relations and Marketing Firm
AWJ Platinum PR
