NAVKEEP Solutions Launches Investment Fund Administration Services Firm with Offices in Chattanooga, TN, NY & NJ
Firm Co-Founders Elena Harrill and Victor DeMaise have more than 40 years of combined experience in the Financial and Alternative Investment Industries.CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVKEEP Solutions, LLC., a full-service provider of fund administration services to the investment industry, is pleased to announce the official launch of its business operations. The company has its central office in Chattanooga, Tenn., with additional office locations in New York and New Jersey.
NAVKEEP features a full suite of services designed to address client needs ranging from onboarding and setup through the various aspects of fund administration, including fund accounting, investor services, treasury services, audit liaison and financial statement preparation; tax services; and regulatory reporting related to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).
Elena Harrill and Victor DeMaise, who have more than 40 years of combined experience in the financial services and alternative investment industries, are the co-founders of NAVKEEP Solutions, LLC. Harrill and DeMaise serve as the principals of the firm. Both of the founders bring decades of Big Four accounting firm experience into this new venture. Harrill and DeMaise have spent the past year establishing a strong infrastructure for the firm, and they are building a talented team that, in following the founders’ vision, is committed to excellence and the highest quality work to benefit the clients of NAVKEEP Solutions.
Prior to launching the firm, Harrill and DeMaise had worked together for a number of years and, through NAVKEEP Solutions, they saw an opportunity to combine their talents and passion to provide fund administration services to closed and open-ended investment funds and various corporate structures.
“The services related to fund administration are a key component within what is a very complex investment industry. Both Elena and I have the depth of experience and a track record of success that consistently makes a difference for our clients,” said DeMaise. “Over the past year, we’ve done all the work necessary to establish a strong foundation for NAVKEEP, including successfully recruiting a number of talented and experienced individuals who have enabled us to take on additional clientele immediately. As we move forward in growing NAVKEEP, we will be focused on continuing to recruit the brightest and most experienced talent and to ensure that we maintain the highest level of service that our clients can always rely on.”
The leadership and team behind NAVKEEP Solutions possesses a depth of knowledge that provides the firm with strong technical and analytical skills to provide fund services, tax and consulting services to hedge fund managers, private equity and venture capital funds, funds of funds, lending funds, real estate funds, family offices and investment advisors.
"Exceptional client service has always been at the core of our values. NAVKEEP allows us to bring our vision and passion to our clients. We have a clear strategy for growth and our independent ownership structure means we are navigators of our own journey, where we will continually grow to meet the ever-changing needs of the clients we service,” said Harrill. “From our previous experience together and in doing the work we have done to launch our firm, Victor and I know that we are a dynamic and ambitious team that works amazingly well together. We are thrilled with what we have in place as we officially launch our operations.
“We have set up U.S. team coverage in both the southeast and northeast, expanding our ability to develop relationships and effectively service our clientele with a more personal experience,” Harrill added. “We are looking forward to building NAVKEEP, growing our team and, most of all, working with our clients to assist them in reaching their goals.”
As part of the official launch of the firm, NAVKEEP Solutions has established an online presence with its NAVKEEP.com website. To learn more about NAVKEEP Solutions visit www.NAVKEEP.com.
