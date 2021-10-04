DaiVat will be partnering with dating app and social media startups to facilitate payments and more

The Social Media Token

Our mission is to "Lift DaiVat token to New Heights" by offering investors an innovative, user friendly, Entertainment token.

DaiVat (BNB:DAVT)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaiVat token is one of the latest cryptocurrencies to be usable on mobile apps and social media startups. The company recently announced that they are looking to join forces with these platforms to facilitate in-app purchases, subscription payments, and local business advertising. The partnership is expected to take place in February 2022; however, the names of the sites have not been revealed.

A spokesperson for DaiVat said, “DaiVat will revolutionize the experience of dating apps and social media platforms. We are excited to begin working with our partners.”

DaiVat is gearing up to raise $1 million from their upcoming Initial DeFi Offering (IDO), which will be held from October 17th to November 21st via the DodoBsc platform. There will be 36 million DAVT tokens being sold at the IDO for $0.03 each. The DaiVat token uses one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms, the Binance blockchain and interested buyers can make their purchases using Binance USD (BUSD).

App developers have, over the years, pondered whether to accept cryptocurrency on their platforms. Now, many are tapping into the digital currency phenomena primarily due to its fast-processing time, worldwide acceptance, affordability, and more people are drawn to it every day.

The innovative DaiVat is setting up to lead a financial revolution offering many benefits for people of various age groups and locations. It will also be usable for several things such as anime, fashion, and dating.

DaiVat will become available to trade on Binance Blockchain (Smart Chain) November 21st.

