Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,481 in the last 365 days.

Flag Alert: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff from Sunrise to Sunset Monday, October 4 in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 4, 2021 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. In accordance to Public Law 107-51, flags are to be lowered annually in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Today we honor the fallen firefighters across our country who lost their lives protecting their communities. We must never forget them as we continue supporting our firefighters who are out there protecting us right now."

Join us   Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.  Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

Flag Alert: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff from Sunrise to Sunset Monday, October 4 in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.