Flag Alert: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff from Sunrise to Sunset Monday, October 4 in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 4, 2021 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. In accordance to Public Law 107-51, flags are to be lowered annually in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Today we honor the fallen firefighters across our country who lost their lives protecting their communities. We must never forget them as we continue supporting our firefighters who are out there protecting us right now."

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.